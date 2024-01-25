MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shopify stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.