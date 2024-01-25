Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 30,660,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,141,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

