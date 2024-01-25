Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,657. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.