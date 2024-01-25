Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

