Meyer Handelman Co. Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

TEL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.85 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

