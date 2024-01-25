Meyer Handelman Co. Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 6,448,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,980. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

