Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.03. 4,113,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,705. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.10 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.