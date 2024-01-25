Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $41,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -238.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

