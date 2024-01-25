Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 8,545 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock remained flat at $129.93 during trading on Thursday. 4,593,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

