Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 12,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 8,333,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,569. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.