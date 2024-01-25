Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,204.81 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,153.37.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

