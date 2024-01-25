Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MERC. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MERC

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercer International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.