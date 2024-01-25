Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Up 1.3%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.48. 18,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36.
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.49 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.