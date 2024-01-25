McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Downgraded by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

MKC opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

