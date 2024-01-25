Matson Money. Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $111,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $82.17. 5,473,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,256. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

