Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.56. 860,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,462. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $659,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,658,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,433,000 after buying an additional 103,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

