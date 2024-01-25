Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $60,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,319. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

