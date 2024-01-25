MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.70 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 1,161,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,003. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

