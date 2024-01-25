MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

