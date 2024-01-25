Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.55.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$29.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.18. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 123.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6546855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

