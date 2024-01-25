ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $265,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 169,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,273. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

