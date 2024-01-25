Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 27.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $239.33.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

