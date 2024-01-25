Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $174.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.