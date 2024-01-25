Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 61 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 169,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

