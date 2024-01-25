Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after buying an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.