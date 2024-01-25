Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $336.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $239.21 and last traded at $237.50. 107,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 295,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

