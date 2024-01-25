MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $159,792.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ezio Bonvini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $12.01 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

