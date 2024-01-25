LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LY Trading Down 0.5 %

YAHOY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. LY has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that LY will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

