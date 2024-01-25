Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 4,819,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Lufax has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lufax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 178,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,330,411 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

