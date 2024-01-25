LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.04% of Macy’s worth $64,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

