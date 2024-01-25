LSV Asset Management Sells 991,549 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 991,549 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $81,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $113.02 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $122.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

