LSV Asset Management Sells 72,200 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.26% of OFG Bancorp worth $59,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $216,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

