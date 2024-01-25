LSV Asset Management Sells 67,062 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.39% of Greif worth $74,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,669,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GEF opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

