LSV Asset Management Sells 5,454 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of AutoZone worth $45,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,753.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,630.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,563.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,783.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

