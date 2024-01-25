LSV Asset Management Sells 32,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Global Payments worth $49,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 241.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 32.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.