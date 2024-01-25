LSV Asset Management Sells 214,813 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214,813 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $72,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Chemours by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

