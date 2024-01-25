LSV Asset Management Sells 20,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.39% of Builders FirstSource worth $61,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

