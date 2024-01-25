LSV Asset Management Sells 1,066,850 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,066,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.67% of Werner Enterprises worth $41,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.