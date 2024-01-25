LSV Asset Management Purchases 818,811 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 119.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $41,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after purchasing an additional 651,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after buying an additional 490,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 326,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

