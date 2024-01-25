LSV Asset Management Purchases 505,050 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 217.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $53,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $69.99 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 368.39 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

