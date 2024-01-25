LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $45,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 233,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,166,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.