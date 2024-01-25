LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $65,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $270,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in ArcBest by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

