LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.40% of La-Z-Boy worth $58,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE LZB opened at $35.26 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

