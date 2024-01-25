LSV Asset Management Has $59.08 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.69% of Mueller Industries worth $59,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,640,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $397,192.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLI. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

