LSV Asset Management Has $47.84 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,383,444 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.49% of Select Medical worth $47,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

Select Medical stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

