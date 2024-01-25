LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.45% of Energizer worth $56,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.