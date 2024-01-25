LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of AutoZone worth $45,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,753.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,630.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,563.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,783.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.