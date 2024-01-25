LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.34% of Timken worth $69,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

