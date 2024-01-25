LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $51,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

