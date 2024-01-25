LSV Asset Management Acquires 6,600 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $51,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

